When I was a kid Spider-Man was my favorite super hero. I was 12 when I picked up the Amazing Stories comic in which he first appeared and collected Spider-Man comics religiously for the first couple of years of publication. Unlike D.C.’s super heroes and even the early Marvel characters, Spider-Man was someone I — and other teens — related to and understood.

My biggest complaint about the dark and often boring webs spun by the Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire version and the Marc Webb directed Andrew Garfield version that even the impossible not to love Emma Stone couldn’t save, was that the producers didn’t get Spider-Man’s personality right.

They were not even close.

After 15-years of Spider-Mans the Spider-Man: Homecoming producers got it right and fans of everybody’s favorite web-spinner are grinning ear-to-ear. Or at least this fan is.

Spider-Man: Homecoming picks up a bit after Spider-Man and Ant-Man did their Captain America: Civil War airport comedy routine and tossed a dozen very funny zingers at anyone within earshot. That was the first hint that the next Spider-Man would be done right.

Tom Holland’s (The Lost City of Z) Peter Parker has been asked by Tony Stark — aka Iron Man — to concentrate on high school and ease into crime fighting. The kid just can’t resist going after bad guys and sees himself joining The Avengers in the very near future. He constantly watches his cellphone and counts the minutes until school is out hoping he’ll get that all important Avengers call.

It doesn’t happen.

Addling to the complexity of his now super hero life, he’s caught sneaking into his bedroom in Spidey garb by best friend Ned. It’s a secret Ned struggles to maintain which causes Peter — in addition to some new criminals selling super weapons to the highest bidder — a new set of problems. The criminals are a gang led by Michael Keaton’s The Vulture.

Spider-Man is “forced” to go after them and from there the plot leap frogs to an unexpected and tasty twist.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is from a story and screenplay by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Horrible Bosses 1&2, Vacation) with some help from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers who help put ink to the batty Lego Batman Movie script. Director Jon Watts and his writing partner Christopher Ford add to the script.

Normally that many hands on a script ends up with a web more tangled than that caused by a fly in a real spider web. Not so in this case. This is a very funny script and — for usually dry super hero movies — an entertaining story and movie experience.

In the comics, Spider-Man was always tossing off hilarious one-liners while hanging perilously from this precipice or that. The fresh-faced Holland is breath of fresh spider air and totally gets the character. Unlike his predecessors — one too stiff and the other too dark — Holland plays Parker’s alter ego as unsure of just about everything: school, life, girls, his doting aunt and his place in the super hero world.

All he knows for sure is he wants to do good, save people and become an Avenger. How to get it done is part of the film’s fun.

Holland gets a lot of help from a supporting cast that includes Robert Downey Jr. whose Iron Man more or less blows the kid off and passes him onto Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan who is equally eager for Spider-Man to stay a naive high school kid and out of his hair and trouble.

All of those scenes — and a couple of dozen others — are packed with great one-liners and good humor.

At this point we do have to note that Keaton is a pretty good and — like many Spider-Man villains — a somewhat sympathetic bad guy. He’s impossible not to like in any role and he perfectly underplays The Vulture whose threats and actions always come with a winning smile.

Holland and Watts’ version of Spider-Man — as you can see from this review — finally gives you a Spider-Man closer to the original comic book character. Some of us liked Maguire’s Spider-Man. Others thought Garfield a bit better. Usually people like one or the other. I suspect Holland’s Spider-Man is one we can all agree upon.

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. This Spider-Man spins the best web of the now three actors who play the legendary comic book hero. It blew Average Joe Movie away and gets a 5 on the 0 to 5 scale.



