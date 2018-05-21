Special Session Starts Today – Tax Break For Mom and Pop Shops?

Salem, Oregon – Oregon lawmakers are faced with the question of whether or not to give small “mom and pop” businesses a tax break. An emergency session of the legislature gets underway this morning. Governor Kate Brown admits that she’s in the middle of the, how much of a break should a really small business get question. Some will say it’s too much others will say that it’s not enough.

The Governor wants to expand an existing tax break that allows people who earn income from certain businesses to pay a lower tax rate than wage earners. Lawmakers have been ordered to spend the day listening to public testimony and working on the bill to include possible amendments.

Oregon was one of five states affected when the Trump tax plan included a provision that would have cut revenue in the state. The result was a tax hike to save the cut. Now it’s time to give back to small business what the legislature took away. The Governor knows there’s disagreement with her plan to expand a business tax break.

The Governor had envisioned a one day quickie session. But lawmakers have been given orders to listen to public testimony and consider amendments today.

Read More from Governor Brown:

Governor Kate Brown will convene a Special Session of the Oregon Legislature at 8:00 am Monday, May 21, 2018. In a proclamation, Governor Brown urged legislators to act expeditiously to give Oregon’s smallest businesses a chance to grow byextending the tax rates that qualified businesses already receive.

“Oregon’s small businesses are the backbone of our thriving statewide economy, but they do not get the same tax break that other businesses were given in 2015,” Governor Brown said. “I’m calling a Special Session to stop this unfairness and create a level playing field for Oregon’s smallest businesses. It’s imperative that the Legislature take action now so that many more small business owners can take advantage of this economic incentive. Fueling the growth of our small businesses will allow them to hire more employees and contribute to strong local economies in communities across the state.”

Governor Brown is convening the special session under her authority pursuant to Article V, section 12, of the Oregon Constitution.

Read more from a group opposing the session: Oregon’s Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are teaming up with the Poor People’s Campaign to protest Gov. Kate Brown’s proposed tax money giveaway to wealthy business owners. The rally will happen on the first day of the Special Session, May 21st, noon on the Capitol Steps.

The protest is endorsed by groups representing thousands of people, including the Multnomah County Democrats, Portland Association of Teachers, Jobs With Justice, Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste (PCUN), Portland’s Resistance, and Portland Tenants United.

The Poor People’s Campaign is using the rally as part of its nationwide ‘Moral Monday’ actions, which are taking place in dozens of states around the country and which include civil disobedience actions.

The growing number of progressive groups speaking out against a Democratic Governor—during an election season—is definitely out of the ordinary.

“It is time for us to stand up against the austerity model that has left our state perpetually underfunded for decades. Where’s the special session for education? For rent control? For foster care? To protect immigrant and refugee communities?” asks Emily Golden-Fields, co-chair of Portland Democratic Socialists of America. “Instead our tone deaf Governor is having a special session to expand tax breaks for the wealthy and continue class war on working people across this state. We say enough is enough!”

According to a recent report by the Legislative Revenue Office, Gov. Brown’s proposal would redistribute more than 75 percent of the staggering $11 million tax giveaway to business owners making more than $200,000 a year. And more than 40 percent would go towards business owners making more than $500,000 each year.

Funneling this money from working people to Oregon’s wealthy will starve the state of critical revenue needed to fund schools, public housing, and other essential services. Governor Brown’s proposal amounts to nothing short of class warfare against the working people of Oregon.

The Poor People’s Campaign and DSA are demanding a Special Session to tax the wealthy and corporations to fund education, housing, jobs, and services for our immigrant and refugee communities.

WHAT: No Special Session For the Rich! (rally)

WHEN: Monday, May 21 from 12 PM to 1 PM

WHERE: Oregon State Capitol, 900 Court St. NE, Salem, Oregon 97301

WHO: