Special Elections Results

EARLY RESULTS:

PCC Bond

Appears to have passed with a 56% to 44% margin.

The $185 million dollar bond provides repairs, renovations and modernization at Portland Community College. The bond replaces one that is about to expire and will maintain current tax rates for homeowners.

Hillsboro School District Bond

Early results have the bond passing 65% to 35%

A $408 million construction bond for two new elementary schools… plus some building renovations… repairs… and safety and security upgrades district-wide. The bond maintains the current tax rate for homeowners.

Port of Vancouver Commission

Don Orange appears to be winning in early results, with 65%.

Voters had choice between Don Orange and Kris Greene.

Vancouver Mayor

Anne McEnerny-Ogle appears to have won with 75% of the vote. She was also the only candidate still on the ballet, after her opponent Steven Cox dropped out in September. McEnerny-Ogle will become Vancouver first female mayor.

Gearhart Rental Rules

Residents voted NO to repeal and replace the city’s vacation rental dwelling ordinance.

Woodland Levy for Law Enforcement

Appears to have failed, 50.83% to 49.17%

Seattle Mayoral Race

Jenny Durkan appears to be winning, leading Cary Moon by 21%. No matter who wins, either one would become Seattle’s first female mayor since 1926.