Special Election Results

Portland, Oregon – There was a lot on the plate of Oregon voters for the May 16th, 2017 Special Election. Funding new school facilities, new taxes on short term rental companies, and more. One big highlight: Voters in Portland approved the largest school bond in state history which would raise taxes to address high levels of lead in drinking water at nearly every school and pay for modernizing schools. OregonLive reports that according to partial returns 61 percent voted for the Portland Public Schools $790 million spending package while 39 percent were opposed.

The win comes days after Portland Public Schools news including the resignation of the human resources director, a $1 million jury verdict against the district for racial harassment and the implosion of a superintendent search.

In Coos County voters rejected a ballot measure that would have blocked a $7.5 million natural gas export terminal and pipeline. The Jordan Cove LNG project envisions a 230-mile pipeline running from Malin, a town on the California border, to Coos Bay.

News partner KGW reports voter turnout for special elections typically pales in comparison to bigger elections – just 17.5 percent of voters cast ballots in Multnomah County’s 2015 special election – so each vote counts more than usual. Just before polls closed Tuesday, the voter turnout was at 26.5 percent. KGW Election Results

More Election Results:

$790 million Portland School Bond: PASSED

City Auditor independence: PASSED

Transient Lodgings Tax: PASSED

$187 million Lake Oswego School Bond: PASSED

$75 million Mount Hood Community College Bond: FAILED

Winners:

Rita Moore

Julia Brim-Edwards

Scott Bailey

Election Results by County:

Multnomah County

Clackamas County

Washington County