Special Election Day

Portland, Or. – Only half of Oregon voters are expected to cast ballots in today’s Special Election. Measure 101, which would tax health insurance companies and big hospitals, is the only issue on the ballot.

Patty Wentz is a spokeswoman for the Yes campaign. She says “what it really does, is it helps stabilize premiums for everyone. It actually reduces premiums for people who buy their own coverage for $300” and it keeps everyone currently on Medicaid covered.

Representative Julie Parrish tells the Lars Larson show “at the end of the day we’re asking a very small piece of the population to carry the weight to fund health care in the state and its just not fair.”

If the measure is rejected, it’s back to the drawing board for Oregon lawmakers who return to Salem next month.