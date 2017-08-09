Special counsel Robert Mueller’s financial disclosure released

FBI(NEW YORK) — The financial disclosure form for Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who was named special counsel in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, has been released.

The form lists the income he received from previous jobs, speaking engagements and investments as well as assets.

The document will likely be scrutinized by Mueller’s critics and the president’s legal team, which is quietly “investigating the investigators,” a source previously told ABC News.

Mueller’s biggest source of income on the form is the law firm where he used to work, WilmerHale. His partnership share and draw is listed as $3,455,876.

The form noted a number of speaking engagements but did not specify his income from each one. Some of the best-known groups that he addressed, according to the document, were Goldman Sachs, the Nuclear Energy Institute and the Jewish Federation of Greater LA in 2015, and Citi and the Ford Motor Co. in 2016.

According to the disclosure, Mueller has provided legal services to Apple, Facebook, Sony Pictures Entertainment and the National Football League, all of which are listed as clients of WilmerHale.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

