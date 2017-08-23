Speaker Paul Ryan Comes To Portland

Portland, Oregon – A visit by the Speaker of the House will be bringing out the protesters today. Republican Paul Ryan will begin his visit in Hillsboro this morning.

The Speaker of the House will visit Intel with Republican Congressman Greg Walden to drum up support for corporate tax cuts. Ryan has been touring the country to highlight the congressional plan to overhaul the US tax code. Later he’ll join Walden at the Waverley Country Club in Milwaukie for a GOP fundraiser. Ryan and Walden joined in the attempted repeal of Obamacare.

Walden was the architect of the House-approved version that the Senate later killed.

Ryan has been under attack for supporting the President’s plan to undermine the health insurance market. Protester Will Layng says he’ll join others at Waverley to speak out again Ryan.

The expected protest is centered around health care and the attempt by House Republicans to repeal Obamacare.