Spare Me the Details?

PORTLAND, Ore. – I woke up this morning to find that there were many more details coming out about what happened inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas last Sunday. I won’t go into them here, but suffice to say it’s about as ugly a picture as you’d imagine. It also made me wonder… how many details do we need to know about these kinds of things? Certainly, as a reporter, I understand the inclination to have the latest and greatest information. And when there are survivors of something like this, we want to hear what they have to say.

From a personal perspective though, I’m not a ‘bloody details’ kind of guy. It’s sufficient for me to know that 26 people, half of them children, died when they very clearly shouldn’t have. The details I am interested in are how a convicted abuser, who escaped from a mental facility in 2012, managed to ‘legally’ buy weapons. Why was he free to take these innocent lives? Where were the balls (plural) dropped that led to this inexplicable moment?

Do you want to know how the victims died? Do you want to hear the gruesome details of what happened inside that church (or the concert venue, school, night club, etc)? Or are you, like me, more interested in knowing the failures that led to these crimes, so that we can actually begin to address them and, hopefully, save some lives in the future?

Feel free to sound off in the comments below.