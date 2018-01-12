In Spanking Your Child ALWAYS Wrong?

PORTLAND, Ore. – Well here we go again. Singer Kelly Clarkson recently told a New York radio show that she sometimes spanks her kids.

“I’m from the South, ‘ya’ll, so we get spankings,” she said. “My mom would call the principal if I ever ended up in the principal’s office and give permission for her to spank me.” Clarkson added that she’s a well-rounded individual and doesn’t feel the spankings hurt her.

“I don’t mean hitting her hard,” Clarkson continued, speaking of her 3-year old daughter, “I just mean a little spanking.” She further added that she is sure to warn her children before they get a spanking, and that she believes it has led to better behavior from River.

Naturally, people have opinions about this. And since this is the age of the Internet, they’re not shy about sharing them.

Heidi Stevens of the Chicago Tribune called spanking an “antiquated, cruel, utterly ineffective discipline tool.” She further went on to equate spanking with domestic violence.

People on Twitter were, of course, even more direct in their criticism of Clarkson…

@ScarlettRoseV says… “spanking is disgusting, unacceptable and is a basically a form of physical violence and is abuse…”

@Hebrewsauce added… “All spanking does is teach kids that violence solves problems, if you want her to fear you congrats you have succeeded.”

But plenty of people also say they support Clarkson’s disciplinary methods:

@KatlynKent says… “My parents used to wash my mouth out with soap/hot sauce, and spank with me a wooden spoon! And I had a darn good childhood and I learned my manners. People need to toughen up.”

@DebraWilmers adds… “I’m a mom from California. I disciplined my two daughter’s with spanking until they were maybe 10 yrs old. The spanking became less and less necessary as they learned that no meant no, and it would mean consequences. They are wonderful women now.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics did publish a study in 2012 linking harsh physical punishment with an increased risk of mental illness.

From a personal standpoint, I was spanked quite often while growing up. My parents generally abided by the rule of warning us before such punishment was coming, and I never felt as if they held a grudge after the punishment was delivered. In fact, my grown-up self now fully realizes just how much my mom and dad really didn’t enjoy spanking us. I certainly have never felt as if I were being abused. My childhood memories are largely pleasant and happy.

As a parent of two young girls now, my wife and I have chosen to avoid using spanking, though we reserve it as an option in the most severe of circumstances. Even then, our rule is only with forewarning and plenty of grown-up discussion after. So far that hasn’t really been necessary, but I tend to think that each child learns differently, and some may only be persuaded through a firmer form of discipline. I’ve known many people who grew up being spanked, and almost none of them are now currently violent or poorly adjusted people. As in most things, so long as parenting is done with love, respect, and communication, it usually turns out OK.

