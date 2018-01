Three years ago a 360° camera was installed on top of the Space Needle in Seattle. It has been taking a picture every 10 seconds since then, and will continue to do so for the next 50 years. But just over the past three years, as you can see in the video below, the growth of the Emerald City has been astounding. It’s pretty amazing to watch huge buildings take shape in the span of 5-10 seconds. Take a look!