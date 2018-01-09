Southern Oregon Wolf Blamed for Dead Calf
By Grant McHill
|
Jan 9, 2018 @ 12:34 PM
Stock Photo

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a wolf from the Rogue Pack is believed to be responsible for killing a calf last week on a ranch in southwestern Oregon.

The Mail Tribune reports a rancher on Thursday found a 250-pound (113-kilogram) calf dead on his property near Medco Pond.

According to an investigation by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists, the dead calf was labeled as a wolf kill after finding tracks and bites on the carcass matching a wolf.

Authorities were able to trace the kill to OR-54, a young female wolf in the Rogue Pack. A tracking collar on the wolf placed it less than a mile from the scene of the kill.

The pack is named after the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in southern Oregon.

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/

Related Content

Boy Accidentally Shoots, Kills Friend During Sleep...
Llama Death Ruled as Probable Wolf Kill
Bend Police Shoot, Kill Man During Traffic Stop
Reward Offered to Find Wolf’s Killer
State Wildlife Officials Confirm Wolf Killed Alpac...
Hunter Fatally Shoots Wolf; Claims Self-Defense
Comments