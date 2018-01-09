Southern Oregon Wolf Blamed for Dead Calf

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a wolf from the Rogue Pack is believed to be responsible for killing a calf last week on a ranch in southwestern Oregon.

The Mail Tribune reports a rancher on Thursday found a 250-pound (113-kilogram) calf dead on his property near Medco Pond.

According to an investigation by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists, the dead calf was labeled as a wolf kill after finding tracks and bites on the carcass matching a wolf.

Authorities were able to trace the kill to OR-54, a young female wolf in the Rogue Pack. A tracking collar on the wolf placed it less than a mile from the scene of the kill.

The pack is named after the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in southern Oregon.

