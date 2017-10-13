Southern Oregon Student Sues Over Failing Grades
By Grant McHill
|
Oct 13, 2017 @ 10:57 AM

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A student with dyslexia has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Southern Oregon University, asserting he failed two classes because the school denied him reasonable test-taking accommodations.

The Mail Tribune reports 22-year-old Mikhail Savona seeks damages not to exceed $1 million. The complaint was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Savona’s attorney, Chris Cauble, says his client performed well in classes that accommodated his learning disabilities. He says the failing grades came from professors who refused accommodations such as extra time or questions being read aloud.

University spokesman Joe Mosley wouldn’t comment on the case, but said the university’s general policy is to offer accommodations to students with learning disabilities.

