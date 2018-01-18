Southern Oregon Resort Suffering From Lack of Snow

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – A southern Oregon resort says business has been slow because of the lack of snow.

The News-Review reported Tuesday that the Diamond Lake Resort is used to seeing a throng of visitors at this time of year looking to enjoy snow sports or a just a casual snowball fight.

The resort’s Marketing and Events Coordinator John Jonesburg says this year is different.

He says he has never seen business so slow in his 28 years of working at the resort east of Roseburg.

The lack of snow has forced the resort to shut down some of its operations and lay off more than half of its winter staff.

Jonesburg says they tried to keep its snow tubing hill open, but gave up once costs became too much.

Information from: The News-Review, http://www.nrtoday.com