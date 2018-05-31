Portland Ore – The move toward adding a ‘South Portland’ designation to the Rose City took another step Thursday with testimony on the plan at the Portland City Council meeting. The sextant, as it’s called, would carve out a slice of the area mostly along the South Waterfront to become its own designation, joining North, Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest Portland. The public outreach began in February with a mailing to property owners in the affected zone and has included a number of open houses. It would take about 5 years to implement beginning in 2020 and would change about 5000 Southwest Portland addresses to, simply, South Portland. A vote is expected next week.