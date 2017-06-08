SOU Loses Money In E-Mail Scam

Southern Oregon University loses almost two million dollars in an e-mail scam. The Medford Mail Tribune says when the school got the e-mail asking to pay the contractor its spring payment for its Pavilion and Student Rec center project, it sent it to the bank account listed in the e-mail. Turns out the e-mail did not come from the real contractor. The actual contractor got in touch with the school a few days later and said they’d never received the $1.9 million dollar payment.

The FBI is investigating and says its easy for scammers to determine which schools are doing construction projects and who their contractor is. Then, they can either hack into the contractor’s e-mail account or set up a fake e-mail account. The FBI says the Business E-Mail Compromise Scam has racked up more than $5 billion dollars in losses across the globe in just three years.