Sorry Ladies, Sanders Is Off To Puerto Rico

You may have heard that Senator, and incredibly rich socialist, Bernie Sanders was set to give the opening remarks at the Women’s Convention.

Now, I don’t want to say he should be disqualified from the post for his gender because I assume that would be a micro aggression. Honestly I don’t care if men speak at women’s events or if women speak at men’s events. You would think the left wouldn’t like the idea of one gender having a whole event dedicated to them, but I digress.

Apparently though Sanders garnered some lefty angry from ladies who didn’t think it was appropriate for a MAN to speak at an event for the ladies. Now I can’t be sure that his excuse was legitimate, but it seems rather convenient. Today, Sanders said:

“I want to apologize to the organizers of the Women’s Convention for not being able to attend your conference next Friday in Detroit. Given the emergency situation in Puerto Rico, I will be traveling there to visit with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and other officials to determine the best way forward to deal with the devastation the island is experiencing.”

I always read Sanders statements in his voice and it’s hilarious. Bernie will go to the island, give a speech, gain some points with the SJW’s and return to home to the loving comrade’s he left behind.

Any word yet if the Socialist envoy of food and water and services arrived in Puerto Rico yet?

