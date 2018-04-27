Soothe Sweet Cravings with Cookies Late At Night

PORTLAND, Ore.– Julia and Bryce are pretty smart. The couple originally from Portland moved to the Big Apple for awhile. When they returned they really noticed a big void in Home delivery service in the Rose City. Julia loves to bake and about the time they started looking for a licensed kitchen they could rent, Pot became legal in Oregon. The couple knew people would get the munchies. Great timing for their little company called After Dark Cookies. It operates out of a church kitchen. Two bakers help Julia. 12 drivers deliver cookies from 8.P.M. on Thursday through Sunday. Julia would like to eventually have cookie dough be available in stores and maybe even open several more locations. you can place orders through their App or from their website Afterdarkcookies.com