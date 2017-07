BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) – Police are searching an Oregon property for human remains after arresting the son of a missing woman.

Officer Bryan Dalton of the Beaverton Police Department said Tuesday that officers arrested 24-year-old Matthew Gutierrez for abuse of a corpse after being asked to do a welfare check on his mother – 57-year-old Katherine McDowell.

Dalton declined to say what evidence ties Gutierrez to the charge.