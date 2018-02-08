Son Of Former Trailblazer Coach Rick Adelman Struck And Killed In Houston

Houston, Texas – 44 year old R.J. Adelman, son of former Portland Trailblazer coach Rick Adelman, has died after he was struck and killed while crossing a street in Houston, Texas. TMZ Sports reports he was hit by a mini van on February 2nd and died four hours later.

TMZ Sports says a police report says Adelman was not using a crosswalk. The 80 year old driver was questioned by police but has not been charged at this time.

Adelman played college basketball at Williamette University and won a Division II national championship in 1993. TMZ Sports says he was an assistant NBA coach at Houston while his father was head coach.