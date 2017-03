Someone Is Stealing Water From A Southern Oregon Town

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – Someone has been stealing water from fire hydrants in the southern Oregon town of Gold Hill.

Mayor Christina Stanley tells the Grants Pass Daily Courier┬áthe problem was discovered when city workers noticed lower water levels at one of the town’s two reservoirs.

Stanley says she found a hydrant with its cap off. City workers and a citizen discovered three others.

The Daily Courier reports the city is losing more than 5,000 gallons of water each time a hydrant is found with a missing cap. The community has been asked to watch for suspicious activity.