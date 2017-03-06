Somalis in Oregon React to Trump’s Revised Travel Ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Somali immigrants in Oregon are reacting to President Trump’s revised travel ban with dismay and fear.

Musse Olal, president of Somali American Council of Oregon, said Monday the ban is discriminatory and will further isolate Somali immigrants from American society by making them feel targeted.

President Donald Trump’s revised executive order bars new visas for citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries, including Somalia.

The Somali-American community in Portland has been working to repair relationships with civic leaders, law enforcement and residents since a local Somali-American was convicted of plotting in 2010 to bomb a holiday event in the city’s town square.

There are between 8,000 and 10,000 Somalians in the greater Portland metropolitan area.