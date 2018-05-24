In Brief: Solo is Star Wars the way Star Wars ought to be done.



Solo isn’t the total title of Solo. It’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. To me the four words following the colon are disconcerting. Immediately images of the awful — and time wasting — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story pop up.

So let’s just call it Solo.

This is what I call foundation film. It sets up movies to come. Solo gives us the backstory of Star Wars legend Han Solo and outlines how his friendship with Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian began. The story starts with Han in love with the beautiful Qi’ra. They’re trying to escape the clutches of the crime syndicate that owns them both.

He gets away. She doesn’t.

Han promises to come back and save her. A few years later and Han is serving in the Empire’s military where he connects with the conman Becket. He’s played by Woody Harrelson. Beckett has a get rich scheme in the works. Han wants in so he can get funds enough to free Qi-ra.

The scheme puts them directly in control of bad guy and master criminal Dryden Vos. To get in his good graces they have to commandeer some high octane — and very valuable — fuel called coaxium.

Solo is cowboys in space. That’s cowboys in space as in what made the original series so much fun. In the hands of directing — and acting — legend Ron Howard, this flick rivals the good time of George Lucas’ original series and J.J. Abrams reboot The Force Awakens.

Screenwriters Lawrence Kasdan — and his kid Jonathan — have put to pen a story that is as entertaining as the elder Kasdan’s The Force Awakens. The two writers and Howard toss their characters all over that galaxy of a long time ago and far, far away and do so in traditional Star Wars style.

What most of you really want to know is how good is Alden Ehrenreich? It’s not easy to play an iconic character. Though he often flashes an almost irresistible 84-tooth smile, Ehrenreich doesn’t quite have the natural swagger of the — once upon a time in a movie far, far away — younger Harrison Ford. Ehrenreich takes a more polished approach to Han. In a way that makes sense since the Star Wars series — at over 40 — is older, more mature and more polished.

The final judgement? He gets close enough to at least make his version of Han interesting. Plus, the terrific story gives Ehrenreich — and his co-stars — a lot of freedom. He takes full advantage and has a blast with the role as does Donald Glover who plays Lando. Glover plays it pretty much straight and bounces nicely off Ehrenreich. Their chemistry is very good as is the chemistry Ehrenreich has with Game of Thrones co-star, and the very charismatic Emilia Clark who plays Qi’ra.

The most laughs come via a robot, L3-37 voiced by Phebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo who plays Chewbacca. Also notable is Harrelson who always has great chemistry with co-stars no matter what the project. He’s very, very good as the larcenous Beckett.

Kudos to Howard who puts his personal stamp on the Star Wars brand while keeping it the Star Wars brand. What’s best about Howard is his ability to keep a story moving and this one moves at the speed of light.

It’s the approaching summer’s fastest 2:15.

Unlike Star Wars: The Last Jedi — which sucked but thankfully didn’t have an A Star Wars Story attached — Solo is the real deal. It’s Star Wars the way Star Wars should be done. As an aside, The Last Jedi — which really should be the “last” Jedi — will lead to at least one more movie. Then hopefully that part of the franchise will be put on the shelf.

Permanently.

Disney — which now owns the Star Wars franchise — should focus on expanding what could be called a mid-period series. That’s films about characters and events between Star Wars I, II and III and the original film, Episode IV.

That’s where Solo sits. Considering the fun found in this one, it’s a good place to be sitting. Solo blasts out of the chute at warp speed. Oops, I should say hyperdrive. Anyway you put it, once it launches Solo stays at a very high speed.

Director: Ron Howard

Stars: Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clark, Joonas Suotamo, Thandie Newton, Phebe Waller-Bridge, Paul Bettany, Linda Hunt, Warwick Davis, Clint Howard

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. This is definitely cowboys in space fun and is Star Wars the way most of us remember the first film. Give this one a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



