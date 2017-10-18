Sofia’s Story

Meet Sofia Segurola Calderon.

It’s been almost a MONTH since hurricane Maria battered the island of Puerto Rico leaving at least 48 people dead. And the struggle goes on for those who remain there. That pain is felt across the US and all the way into a middle school classroom in Northeast Portland.

You can hear the interview on KXL Wednesday at 6:19 and 8:19am. Meantime, she asks that you keep donating to reputable sites (Mercy Corps, Red Cross etc) to make sure help continues to flow to the island she still considers home.