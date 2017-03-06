Snow Falling In Parts Of The Metro Area

Portland, Ore. — A winter weather advisory is in affect for parts of Northwest Oregon including Clackamas, Marion, Polk and Yamhill Counties.

A batch of cold air and moisture made it’s way through the area overnight and into Monday morning. Some areas of Oregon City saw upwards of an inch of snow overnight.

Snow also covered the ground at some of the high points in the west hills.

No significant accumulation is expected and temperatures are expected to climb into the 40’s this afternoon.

