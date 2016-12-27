Snow Continues To Pile Up In Cascades

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A winter storm warning for the North Oregon and South Washington Cascades that began at 6 p.m. Monday night will continue into Tuesday evening.

Mount Hood got about six to nine inches of snow overnight Monday and flakes continued to fall Tuesday morning, said KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. About two to four inches of snow fell in the Gorge, he said.

A snow advisory for the Coast Range ended Monday evening and snow changed to rain, he said.

“Portland will see steady rain break into showers by sunrise,” he said. ” Gusty winds to near 40 mph overnight will be breezy 8 to 20 mph during the day.”

After an early shower, Wednesday looks dry, Hill said.

“I continue to track the possibility of Arctic Air arriving this Sunday,” he said. “A period of snowy weather over Portland is possible this coming Sunday night and Monday and maybe again later next week.”

“Travel over the Cascades will be difficult Monday night through Tuesday evening,” the weather service said in a statement. “Plan for extra travel time and be prepared for snowy travel conditions. This will not be a time for those not experienced with snowy road conditions to be traveling over the Cascades.”

If you have to drive over the Cascades, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle, NWS said.