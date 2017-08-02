Smoky Skies Over Portland

Portland, Or. – Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia has drifted over SW Washington and NW Oregon. Colby Newman with the National Weather Service says it will stick around for the next 24 hours ” and if any new wildfires get started then it could certainly get worse if there’s anything that gets started near by.”

He says air quality stations in Oregon and Washington have shown “unhealthy values for sensitive people and even in some locations, unhealthy conditions for everyone due to small particulate matter that has come here from the smoke.”