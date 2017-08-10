Smoke Evacuates KXL Newsroom This Morning

Portland, Oregon – This is the sound that Steve Leader, Pat Boyle and the rest of the KXL Morning News Team heard while getting ready for the show this morning.

KXL’s Morning Editor Jacob Dean noticed a very faint electrical smell when he came into the office around 2:45am but says it was so small and insignificant he didn’t think much of it. We work around a lot of equipment, rooms full of machines and those kinds of smells happen once in a while. A short time later, KXL’s Steve Leader came in and noticed the smell too. We notified our radio engineers. About 30 minutes later, the fire alarms go off and we had to evacuate the building.

We posted this video to our KXL Facebook Page while we were waiting in the lobby downstairs.

We found out later from crews that a compressor that is part of the cooling system on the 6th floor of our building burned up. Fire fighters responded and with the help of Mike Alston, and a building engineer on the phone, they got the system shut down. There was actually no fire, but it did produce a smoky haze that has filled the 6th floor, which is the home of KXL’s newsroom, studios as well as the other Alpha Media USA Portland Stations.

Pac West building engineers are here and running a ventilation system that should clear the smoke in a few hours.

Portland’s Morning News on KXL was on the air by 5:30am. Many thanks to Portland Fire and Rescue, Security at Pac West Center, KXL’s Dave King and the news team!

Some photos of the smoke courtesy of Dave King. The smoke and smell is much worse than these photos show.