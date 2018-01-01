Smiling Brighter (AD)

PORTLAND, Ore. – As many of you might have heard, I’ve been doing radio ads for Columbia Orthodontics. You might be interested to know that I was a customer of theirs well before actually endorsing them. Here’s what my smile looked like when I first got Invisaligns in November of last year:

We’re now a bit over a year into the treatment, and you can see there’s been quite a noticeable improvement in my smile:

(Don’t mind the bumps on my teeth, those are part of the Invisalign system)

As you can see, quite a drastic improvement. We still have about six more months to go, and I’m excited to see how things finally shape up. And this really wasn’t about just looking better (though that’s nice). I was having problems with early wear and tear and more cavities because my teeth were overlapping. Ugh. I’ve wasted so much money on dentists, I figured in the long run this would probably save me money, not to mention probably saving my teeth in the future.

Here’s what I’ll say about Dr. Croft and Columbia Orthodontics – They’ve been incredibly professional, always quick to answer questions, and interested first and foremost in my goals. I’ve been pretty amazed by how much they’ve been able to do with just Invisalign and some rubber bands (plus I can take them out when I’m on the radio so you don’t hear a VERY slight lisp they produce). Dr. Croft has helped well over 10,000 people find their way to a better smile.

All this to say that I actually asked Dr. Croft if he’d be interested in having me endorse them, because I’ve been so impressed by what they’ve been able to do.



