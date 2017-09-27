Smart Home, Dumb Idea?

PORTLAND, Ore. – Earlier today Amazon unveiled several new devices aimed at letting the online retail giant further take over your home. The new Amazon Echo features better-sounding speakers, improved voice recognition, and a price point of under $100 (cheaper if you buy a bunch to take advantage of multi-room audio). They also announced the $139 Echo Plus, which connects to more than 100 smart devices already, such as bulbs, lamps, etc. There’s even an Alexa-powered smart alarm clock called Spot (how cute is that?)

I must admit, as a tech-lover at heart, there’s a significant part of me that wants to fill my home with all the gadgets and gizmos I can. But I admit to a bit of skepticism when it comes to so-called Smart Home devices. The Internet of Things promises to improve our lives in a myriad of ways, but it all comes down to this: Data. That smart watch or activity tracker on your wrist is collecting data. The Echo, or Google Home, or Apple HomePod sitting on your counter at home is collecting data. Much of this is being used to improve your life. My phone now knows about when I leave for work each day, and when I usually head home. It uses that knowledge to provide a summary of my commute time, and even suggest alternate routes. It can even pop up an alert when there’s an unexpectedly long drive ahead of me. There’s plenty of good all this data that’s being collected on us will do but, as we’ve seen in the series of recent security breaches, there’s also a lot of damage that can be done when all of that information falls into the wrong hands. Until I can be assured that’ll never happen, I’d like to keep what they collect on me to a minimum.

Another issue is that every smart device that the $99 for my Amazon Echo is just the first drop in a very large bucket. Next there are smart light bulbs to buy at $20-40 a pop, and those will likely need to be replaced due to outdated tech long before they stop emitting photons. The same goes for your smart thermostat, the smart phone, smart fridge, smart car…

The connected future offers many promises and pitfalls. It also is likely to be pretty expensive until we finally reach a place where companies aren’t coming out with a new version of their latest device every year or two. Even beyond the expense and the learning curve, there’s something about the wastefulness that bothers me. What happens to that still-working smart bulb when it no longer is compatible with the latest and greatest? Does it just end up as another (very expensive) item tossed in the trash?

I plan someday to be able to have my front porch lights come on just before I get home, have the house heated to the temperature I like, and even a steaming cup of coffee and my favorite TV show queued up and ready to go when I walk in the door. But until that can be done without breaking the bank and damaging the planet, I guess I’ll just have to live like a cave man. A cave man with high-speed Internet, a computer in his pocket, and light and heat at the push of a button.