Small Plane Crashes Near Runway In Hillsboro

Hillsboro, Or. – A single engine plane crashed near the runway Thursday afternoon while trying to land at Twin Oaks Airpark in Hillsboro. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot and instructor both suffered non life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Deputies say 39 year old John Gorman was the pilot receiving additional training for an advanced certification. His instructor was 68 year old Ronald Magnus. Deputies says Gorman was landing the 1963 Pipe 250 Comanche and was unable to maintain enough air speed to land on the paved runway. They say the plane came up short and collided with the ground at the leading edge of the runway. Two of the three landing gears were ripped off. The fuselage was twisted and the wings and tail section were badly damaged.

The FAA responded to the scene to complete their investigation.