Small Plane Crashes in Hillsboro

Hillsboro, OR – A single-engine plane crashed into an Orchard just outside of Hillsboro around 4:20pm Thursday. Crews located the plane in the 1000 block of Southwest 331st Avenue. 2 men aged 73 and 88 were given first aid until medical could get there. One patient was transported by Life Flight helicopter and the second by Metro West Ambulance to local hospitals. They are listed in serious condition. There were no injuries or property damage on the ground. Witnesses say the Yakovlev Yak-52 aircraft was experiencing engine trouble when it went down. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) were notified and are investigating.