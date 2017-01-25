Small Group Wants City To Help Homeless After A Baby is Stillborn

PORTLAND, Ore— The tiny flower covered coffin is symbolic. Mimi German , a St. Johns resident brought several people with her to a city council meeting hoping the Mayor would pay attention to what’s happening in Portland. Last week a homeless woman with mental health issues delivered an infant at a bus stop in the freezing cold and snow. The baby was stillborn. Germ thinks things might have turned out differently had the woman had medical attention and a consistent place to live.

“Get a Heart” German says to Portland Police and Mayor Ted Wheeler so much more needed to be done for this woman and hundreds of others homeless and living on Portland’s streets. German doubted the city ever tested the 2-1-1 number it told people to call. The group held a funeral for the baby outside then moved the coffin inside to the city council chambers . the middle-aged woman wants the city to demand that community centers and churches open their doors to people in need for the duration of the winter months.