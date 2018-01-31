Slim Viewing of Super Moon

TROUTDALE, Ore.– Many of you are probably disappointed if you set the alarm early to catch a good look at the Super moon, blue moon and Lunar Eclipse. The perfect trifecta wasn’t clear in the Portland Metro area. Last night the moon was high and very bright like someone placed an LED light behind it. NASA.gov recorded the event live. In these photos there was some rapid cloud movement making the moon visible for a short period of time.

This was the first time since 1982 that all three events occurred at the same time. The next time the trifecta happens will be 2037.