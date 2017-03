Portland Ore – A landslide has closed West Burnside at Skyline Boulevard. The slide is described as 15 feet deep and 150 feet wide, and ground around the slide remains unstable. PBOT spokesman John Brady said it is not possible to say when Burnside would reopen. The city will clear the debris along the roadway but the slide area sits mostly on private property … a cemetery. West Burnside will remain closed between Skyline and Barnes overnight and into tomorrow.