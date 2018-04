(Photo courtesy of news-partner KGW)

UPDATE: U.S. 101 has been reopened in both directions just south of Cannon Beach.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Department of Transportation says a portion of Highway 101 is closed in both directions because of a landslide.

The agency says the slide happened Friday afternoon south of Cannon Beach near Hug Point. There’s no estimate for when the road will reopen.