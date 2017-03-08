Skier from The Dalles Missing on Mt. Hood

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KGW) — A 57-year-old skier from The Dalles is missing on Mt. Hood, according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

The search for Steve Leavitt ended for the day Wednesday, but search teams will resume Thursday morning.

Family members reported Leavitt missing at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. His ski pass was last scanned at a Mt. Hood Meadows chair lift at 11:20 a.m.

Search efforts began Tuesday evening and lasted into the early morning hours, according to HRCSO Patrol Sgt. Pete Hughes.

He said search teams, including the Crag Rats, Portland Mountain Rescue and Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol, will resume the effort after sunrise Thursday.