Ski Patrol Member Survives Avalanche

MT. HOOD, Ore.– A ski patroller working to clear a closed off area on Mt. Hood meadows known as God’s Wall slide 500 feet down the Mountain during an Avalanche. he was stabilizing the snowpack referred to as boot packing. What saved his life was avalanche bags. They deployed raising him up in the snow rather than pushing him down.

Other members of his team were able to dig him out in minutes. While he received serious injuries he was able to go home from the hospital on Thursday. At least another foot of snow is expected in the next 24 hours.