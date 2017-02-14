Six Workers In Tualitan Hospitalized After Exposure To Fumes

Tualitan, Or. – Six workers at Lam Research in Tualitan reported respiratory symptoms early this morning and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Tualitan Valley Fire and Rescue says 100 workers were in the building on SW Leveton Drive, but only a half dozen of them had symptoms. Kim Haughn with TVFR says they are working on the assumption the hazardous chemical is sulfur hexaflouride. But she adds ” they;re getting ready to go inside right now to do some further investigating to figure out what the source was and what kind of chemical these folks were probably exposed to.”

Lam Research is a semi conductor manufacturer.