Six N.E. Portland Businesses Broken Into
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Jun 15, 2017 @ 12:46 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.–  All 6 were either restaurants, Bars, Bakeries or Coffee Houses.  4 were along N.E. Alberta 2 are on N.E. 30th.  We stopped by Vita Café and  Random Order Coffee House.  Owners were busy and couldn’t talk but customers shared opinions ranging from how disgusting people have become and really the burglars didn’t get away with much.  “It was more like thrill seeking, said Betty.

Sadly the cost of the glass in front doors is as much as paying for insurance, $1,000.00 or more.  Portland police says the break-ins happened around 4:30 this morning.  the best thing store owners can do is install security cameras.  The public is invited to call  police if they saw or heard anything.

 

