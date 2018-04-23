Six Months Behind Bars for Portland ‘Cop Watcher’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A so-called “cop watcher” who angered Portland police and prosecutors by showing up at their homes has been sentenced to six months in prison and six months of home detention for using a firearm despite a felony record.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a federal judge on Monday sentenced 36-year-old Christopher Ponte for the January 2017 incident which involved target shooting with co-workers in a national forest. He previously pleaded guilty to holding and firing three guns at the event.

Ponte was convicted a year earlier of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, in Clackamas County, and was barred from having or handling guns.

Ponte started a group called Oregon Cop Block and had filmed the homes of a former police chief, a police captain and a deputy district attorney.

