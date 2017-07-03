Sinkhole Shuts Down Part Of Highway 212

Damacus, Oregon – It could be a slow trip back home for those enjoying the outdoors this holiday weekend, if you use Highway 212 in Damacus. A massive sinkhole shut down part of the busy highway in Damascus after nearly a million gallons of water gushed from a broken water main. Some of Highway 212 was badly damaged Sunday afternoon near where Sunnyside Road and Foster road connect to Highway 212.

Oregon Department of Transportation tells Newspartner KGW the sinkhole is 20 feet wide by 4 feet deep…and repairing the roadway will take time. The damage stretches for several blocks.

Officials think that water main broke because the cast iron pipe was old and in really bad shape. Right now, just one-lane of traffic is getting by on Highway 212 at 202nd Avenue.