Singapore Summit KXL Live Coverage Starts at 6pm

Singapore – President Trump’s historic meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un happens tonight our time. Live coverage starts this evening at 6pm on Fm News 101 and KXL.com
(CBS NEWS) North Korea summit: For Kim Jong Un, making a deal with Trump is still a big risk
For North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, there is much at stake at Tuesday’s historic summit with President Trump. This is by far the farthest Kim has ever traveled since taking control of North Korea in 2011, reports CBS News correspondent Ben Tracy. That’s a sign he’s confident about his grip on power back home. But making a deal here in Singapore is still a big risk.
North Korean state media triumphantly announced Kim’s trip to Singapore on Sunday, calling it an historic foreign tour and showing pictures of the young leader waving as he left Pyongyang. He flew on an Air China 747, a not-so-subtle reminder of who is North Korea’s strongest ally and trading partner.
In Singapore, about a dozen bodyguards jogged alongside his motorcade on its way to the St. Regis Hotel. Kim met Singapore’s prime minister in yet another moment making him look less like a pariah and more like a politician.
But is he actually willing to give up his nuclear weapons and bring stability to a region where North Korea has long been a threat?
“This is risky. What Kim Jong Un is doing is without precedent,” said John Delury, an expert on Korean affairs at Yonsei University in Seoul.
“The North Korean system is predicated on hostility… and what Kim Jong Un is doing is going way out of that comfort zone and he’s saying we can reconcile. We can reconcile with our ultimate enemy, the United States,” Delury said.
Many North Koreans live in poverty and suffer from food shortages. Kim has promised to transform his country’s economy and is looking for foreign investment to even make it a tourist destination. All of that is nearly impossible under strict international sanctions, which is why the North Korean leader needs more than just a photo-op with the president of the U.S.
“He’s got to show that he’s a world statesman. He’s got to be able to message that back to North Korea to say this was a win for us as a country, as a regime,” Delury said.
Kim may want relief from the current international sanctions but that’s unlikely to happen as a result of Tuesday’s summit. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. will maintain economic pressure until there is verifiable proof that North Korea is getting rid of its nuclear weapons.
(CBS NEWS) Mike Pompeo “optimistic” Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un summit will set “framework” for denuclearization
Last Updated Jun 11, 2018 1:50 AM EDT
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefed reporters Monday morning in Singapore to give an update on preparations for President Donald Trump’s historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Pompeo said he was “very optimistic” that the two leaders would be able to lay the “framework” of a plan to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, but he acknowledged that much “hard work” would come after the meeting.
The two leaders are to meet on Tuesday at the luxury Capella Hotel resort on Singapore’s Sentosa Island.
U.S. officials have said the leaders will meet privately on Tuesday before holding an expanded bilateral meeting with their respective advisers.
Mr. Trump will become the first sitting U.S. president to meet with a North Korean leader when he sits down with Kim in Singapore. While the ultimate goal for the U.S. is complete, permanent and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, how that might be achieved in these talks remains an open question.
The president views the meeting as the first of perhaps several meetings with Kim, and the tangible “deliverables” are difficult to forecast. The key question is, “How much precision are both leaders prepared to apply to the aspirations,” as one North Korea analyst put it.
Pompeo, addressing journalists on Monday, first sought to reject a story in The New York Times suggesting the U.S. negotiating team “lacks the technical expertise” to conduct the negotiations. He said the U.S. team had “dozens” of experts and had spent months pouring over the details in an effort to put Mr. Trump “in the right place” ahead of the summit.
He reiterated that the “complete an verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is the only outcome the United States will accept.”
“President Trump is going into this meeting with confidence, a positive attitude, and eagerness for real progress,” said Pompeo. “He has made it clear that if Kim Jong Un denuclearizes there is a brighter future for North Korea. Tomorrow, we will get our clearest indication to date of whether Kim Jong Un truly shares this vision.”
He added that President Trump, “recognizes Chairman Kim’s desire for security,” and his interest in economic development. Pompeo said Trump was willing to help North Korea achieve both objectives, if it “makes the right choices.”
Pressed by CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett on whether Mr. Trump was willing to commit to a U.S. military withdrawal from South Korea, Pompeo refused to go into detail on what the U.S. was willing to offer Kim in terms of “security assurances” in exchange for an agreement to abandon his nuclear weapons.
“There’s gonna be a lot of work left to do,” said Pompeo, adding that the U.S. was “not going to conduct these negotiations in the open with the media. We’re going to conduct them between the two parties so that we have an opportunity to have a real success here.” He said the discussions on Tuesday “will set the framework for the hard work that will follow.”
The top American diplomat said he was “very optimistic we will have a successful outcome” from the summit, and going forward with the process it seeks to establish. He stressed that the U.S. would insist on a process of disarmament that was entirely verifiable — with the North’s steps being verified before reciprocal measures were taken by the U.S.
CBS News’ Garrett says Pompeo did tell reporters on Monday that the U.S. would be prepared to offer North Korea something brand new — suggesting concessions which hadn’t been tabled by previous administrations — but he would not elaborate.
Pompeo would not discuss any specific parameters for the meeting he and Mr. Trump had discussed, such as red lines that would see the U.S. leader stand up and walk out of the discussion with Kim — something he has vowed to do if it doesn’t go well.
“The president is fully prepared for the meeting tomorrow,” said Pompeo.
A State Department official told CBS News that U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Sung Kim and his team started talks with their North Korean counterparts on Monday at about 10 a.m. local time. They took a brief break, during which Ambassador Kim spoke with Pompeo, but as of 5 p.m. local time the discussion was still going on, likely causing Pompeo’s Monday news conference to be delayed.
As CBS News reporter Kylie Atwood notes, it was a long day of negotiations ahead of the historic leaders’ summit. The State Department tweeted a photo of the diplomats around a conference table and said it had been a “substantive” day of meetings — mirroring Pompeo’s early description of the meetings as “substantive and detailed.”
The U.S. diplomatic team, led by Ambassador Kim, left talks in the Demilitarized Zone with its North Korean counterparts last week without a pre-baked statement or agreed-upon path forward beyond the summit, according to administration officials.
Traditionally, in meetings between world leaders, officials from both sides reach an agreement before the leaders sit down together. This time the outcome will largely depend on the meeting itself and the chemistry between the two leaders, one administration official said.
The U.S would like to walk away with a signed agreement detailing a path forward, but diplomats and administration officials don’t know whether that will happen.
Kim seeks relief from crippling economic sanctions imposed by the international community, a non-aggression pact that would guarantee his regime’s security, normalization of relations and the eventual removal of the roughly 30,000 U.S. troops from South Korea. These are long-term aspirations that will not be resolved in one meeting. The U.S. has said a formal end to the Korean War needs to be negotiated between the North and South, but this topic is sure to come up.
Analysts argue that North Korea has already notched a win by holding a summit at all — it legitimizes Kim on the world stage. Kim craves modernization and believes that can be accomplished, in part, by foreign investment and trade currently blocked by sanctions.
(CBS NEWS) Get smart about the North Korean summit: What Kim Jong Un wants, what Trump wants
President Trump has arrived in Singapore for what will be a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The official meeting kicks off Tuesday morning, June 12. Singapore is 12 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time, so the summit starts around 9 p.m. ET Monday.
It’s unclear when it will wrap up and when we’ll learn what the two sides agreed to, if anything. (CBS News’ special coverage begins Sunday and runs through Wednesday.)
Here’s what you need to know:
The U.S. wants what it calls “complete, permanent and verifiable denuclearization”
What counts as “denuclearization” is an open question. Some experts, including CBS News’ Bob Carlin, have said it could take as long as 15 years for North Korea to completely wind down its nuclear and missile program, which is estimated to include enough material for 25 to 30 nuclear weapons. The White House would likely want a faster timeline.
Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations’ subcommittee dealing with North Korea policy, said on “Face the Nation” Sunday that there’s a “vast gulf” between the U.S. and North Korea’s definition of what “denuclearization” actually means.
Kim Jong Un has three main goals in any eventual deal
- Relief from economic sanctions that have blocked foreign investment and trade.
- Security — meaning he gets to stay in power.
- The eventual removal of the roughly 30,000 U.S. troops from South Korea.
Critics worry Kim has already won by scoring such a high-profile meeting
Mr. Trump even said he’d consider inviting Kim to the U.S. But Mr. Trump notes that the U.S. has already secured the release of three American prisoners and argues the U.S. hasn’t given up anything — and won’t unless Kim agrees to “de-nuke.”
How will he know if Kim is serious? “I think within the first minute, I’ll know,” the president said Saturday. “I just, my touch, my feel, that’s what, that’s what I do.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is leading the U.S. negotiating team
Pompeo has met Kim twice in recent months. National security adviser John Bolton will be there too, but he caused a dust-up when he referenced the “Libya Model” on “Face the Nation” in April. North Korea saw that as a threat — Libya’s leader Muammar Gaddafi was ultimately overthrown and killed after doing a deal with the U.S.
The White House has been careful to keep expectations in check
“I never said it goes in one meeting,” Mr. Trump said on June 1. “I think it’s going to be a process, but the relationships are building and that’s a very positive thing.”
“All I can say is I am totally prepared to walk away,” he said on Thursday.
“President Trump is hopeful,” Pompeo said last week. “But he’s also going into the summit with his eyes wide open.”
The war of words between Mr. Trump and Kim has died down
Mr. Trump derided Kim as “Little Rocket Man” last year. A statement from North Korea last September referred to Mr. Trump as “mentally deranged” and a “dotard,” which can mean senile.
Will Mr. Trump talk about human rights abuses?
The North Korean regime is one of the world’s most notorious human rights abusers, with an estimated 200,000 political prisoners serving time in hard labor camps across the country. The government controls all aspects of the economy, the media and the political process. So far, there has been little indication that Mr. Trump will raise these issues with Kim in Singapore.
What Japan and South Korea want
Both countries want North Korea’s nuclear capabilities addressed. But they hope the U.S. won’t ignore North Korea’s advanced chemical and biological weapons program, as well as more conventional artillery which remains a threat to the region.
Japan is also interested in the fate of the fate of remaining Japanese abductees kidnapped by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s. Japan has demanded that the Kim regime return at least 12 Japanese citizens abducted by North Korean agents. Mr. Trump has repeatedly and publicly promised to raise the abduction issue, but there’s concern about whether president will go far enough.
(CBS NEWS / 60 MINUTES) North Korea summit: What’s at stake when President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un?
The two unpredictable leaders plan to meet in Singapore to negotiate the future of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. David Martin reports on why the summit carries so much weight
Even attempting a summit between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un is surely one of the greatest high wire acts in diplomatic history — two unpredictable leaders meeting in Singapore to negotiate the total elimination of what just last year was considered the gravest threat facing the United States. The stakes couldn’t be higher. Mr. Trump is demanding the complete dismantlement of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. To Kim Jong Un those weapons — the nuclear warheads and the missiles that would carry them — are his country’s most valuable possession. He is being asked to lay all his nuclear secrets on the table. As we reported in previous stories for 60 Minutes, U.S. Intelligence agencies have expended enormous effort trying to uncover those secrets as North Korea developed not only a nuclear arsenal but the capability to reach the United States.
At the National Air and Space Intelligence Center — NASIC for short — more than 100 photo interpreters, engineers, rocket scientists and intelligence analysts pore through reams of data collected every time North Korea launches a missile. Last summer, says NASIC commander Sean Larkin, the North Korean threat went to a whole new level.
Sean Larkin: They demonstrated the ability that they could reach the continental United States.
David Martin: The lower 48?
Sean Larkin: Yes.
There were two tests in the month of July. Both were launched at a very high angle so did not go far out to sea. But once NASIC crunched the numbers there was no doubt, had they been fired on a standard trajectory they could have reached California and beyond.
Sean Larkin: Math is our secret weapon so there’s lots of things that go into an ICBM or other types of weapons systems that simply — even if we don’t have the pieces of the puzzle we can do the math and figure out what’s missing.
This is a computer simulation of the weapon the North Koreans call “The God of War” — an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Jeremy Suel: Well, this is the actual code that we develop.
It was produced by Jeremy Suel and his team of analysts at NASIC.
David Martin: So, can you take me through what this would look like on a flight?
Jeremy Suel: Yes, the first stage of the system is there to get it off the ground, get initial motion. But then it will drop that stage.
After the missile’s engines have sent it into space all that is left is the re-entry vehicle. A warhead would be inside as gravity pulls it back to earth.
Jeremy Suel: You’re at the mercy of the atmosphere at that point. You’re slamming into it at many thousands of miles per hour, so that will have tremendous forces imparted on the- the re-entry vehicle.
David Martin: And what kind of temperatures are we talking about?
Jeremy Suel: Many thousands of degrees.
North Korea cannot attack the U.S. with nuclear weapons until it develops a re-entry vehicle that can stand that kind of heat.
Hugh Griffiths: This is the setup before the test.
Hugh Griffiths is head of the team which monitors the North Korean missile program for the U.N. Security Council. He says these pictures released by the regime two years ago were an attempt to prove it had already succeeded. A re-entry vehicle was subjected to a rocket engine blast.
David Martin: Is that a realistic test?
Hugh Griffiths: We assessed that it wasn’t sufficiently realistic to be credible.
David Martin: Because the rocket engine does not create enough heat?
Hugh Griffiths: Correct. The heat produced by the rocket engine is not sufficient to mimic what this would experience reentering the earth’s atmosphere.
North Korea released a picture of the scorched re-entry vehicle. And this one of Kim Jong Un being shown how little had been burned away.
Hugh Griffiths: The idea of this narrative is to prove that yet another requirement of the nuclear ballistic missile program has been achieved.
Just after Thanksgiving last year, North Korea test-fired an even bigger ICBM. This one, had it been fired on a standard trajectory, could have reached anywhere in the United States.
Tom Boyd: They’ve been referred to as the ultimate weapon. They get to the target very quickly. An ICBM has a re-entry velocity on the order of four to five miles per second, so there’s very little time to react.
Tom Boyd, the senior intelligence analyst for ballistic missiles at NASIC, told us last year that North Korea had yet to demonstrate a true capability to threaten the U.S. With a nuclear weapon.
Tom Boyd: Ultimately if they want to have confidence that the system works as intended they have to flight test it and prove that, that re-entry vehicle can survive realistic re-entry conditions.
David Martin: So that really is then the moment of truth. When they launch, if they launch, a ballistic missile out over the Pacific Ocean at a range approximating what it would take to reach the United States.
Tom Boyd: That would give them higher confidence that the system really works as they want it to.
Since that ICBM launch in November, North Korea has not conducted any more tests and Kim Jong Un has declared his nuclear program a success. He even showed off what purported to be a thermonuclear warhead.
Sig Hecker: That shape is consistent with what we would call the two-stage thermonuclear weapon. What that essentially means is sort of a modern hydrogen bomb.
Sig Hecker should know. He is a former director of Los Alamos National Laboratory, which designs American nuclear weapons.
David Martin: Could they put that peanut shaped device on a missile?
Sig Hecker: They definitely want us to think so. In the background, they actually show the warhead positioned in the nose cone of the missile which we interpreted to be an ICBM.
Just hours after these photos were released, North Korea conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test in a remote underground site. U.S. Intelligence estimated the device was many times more powerful than the bomb which destroyed Hiroshima.
Sig Hecker: Their confidence level, you know, is amazing. I mean, it’s amazing. They go and show this thing and two hours later they detonate this weapon.
Hecker knows as much as any American about North Korea’s nuclear program. He’s actually been there and seen it for himself.
Sig Hecker: I was immensely surprised by how much they showed me and with the openness with which they showed and explained that to me.
In 2004 the North Koreans took him to a place called Yongbyon where they had been operating a small nuclear reactor.
Sig Hecker: This is a reactor that was not very good for producing electricity, but it was very good for making plutonium.
After showing him the reactor, the North Koreans took him to a building where they claimed to be reprocessing spent fuel from the reactor into weapons-grade plutonium.
Sig Hecker: They just showed me the facility and basically said, “Look, you have to believe us, we extracted the plutonium.”
David Martin: Did you believe them?
Sig Hecker: The answer was yes, but I didn’t let them think that I believed them.
Hecker’s tour guide offered to show him the plutonium.
Sig Hecker: They bring in, and it’s a red metal box about yea big, about this thick. They open the metal box. They take out a white wooden box. White wooden box has a slide off top. So they slide off the top. I look in there. The director says, “Over here, this glass jar. That’s our product. That’s the plutonium.”
David Martin: You know plutonium when you see it?
Sig Hecker: Plutonium by itself is sort of a silvery color if it’s not oxidized. If it rusts, oxidizes a little bit, it sort of turns gray and black and this stuff was gray and black.
This is what plutonium looks like, the radioactive element which produced the first nuclear explosion in July 1945.
Sig Hecker: So I said, I’d like to hold the jar with the metal in it. And they allowed me to hold it. So what do I learn from holding? Well, first of all plutonium is dense. It ought to be heavy. It was. The other thing plutonium is radioactive. So it, glass jar ought to be warm and it was warm.
David Martin: What impact did the information you came back with have on U.S. intelligence assessments of the North Korean nuclear program?
Sig Hecker: It changed from one of “we don’t know exactly what they have, if they have enough to make anything” to the fact that they actually could have four to six bombs.
David Martin: Well, that’s a fairly major change.
Sig Hecker: That’s a big change.
U.S. intelligence relied on satellite photos of the Yongbyon nuclear complex to monitor how much plutonium was being produced by the reactor.
David Albright: This area is where the small plutonium production reactor is.
David Albright is director of the Institute for Science and International Security and a leading expert on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.
David Martin: How do you know when it’s operating and when it’s just in idle?
David Albright: Basically evidence of heat, and what you see in this picture is there’s steam rising here.
But satellite photos could not solve the mystery of whether North Korea was also building a second type of bomb made of uranium – using gas centrifuges like these to enrich the uranium to bomb-grade levels.
David Albright: I had many meetings with North Korean officials where they vehemently denied they had a gas centrifuge program denying to the point where they’re pounding, you know, almost pounding their fists on the table, getting very angry.
In fact, the centrifuge plant was hiding in plain sight – but no one knew it until 2010 when Sig Hecker was invited back and taken inside that blue roofed building.
Sig Hecker: On the way in I had a chief engineer and he actually, he stopped outside and he said, “Dr. Hecker, we didn’t want to show you this facility but our superiors made us do it.”
Sig Hecker: And so we got up to the second flood, looked down at a hall…
David Martin: And you saw?
Sig Hecker: I was just flabbergasted. I could not believe what I was seeing. Essentially 2,000 centrifuges lined up, looked beautiful, modern.
David Martin: So, why so flabbergasted though? Everybody suspected they were secretly enriching uranium. Here they are, secretly enriching uranium.
Sig Hecker: We had no idea they had this many centrifuges and that modern. And the most amazing thing. They put a blue roof on this facility that is so visible from overhead satellite imagery and nobody knew.
David Martin: So they’d built this modern uranium enrichment plant under the noses of U.S. spy satellites?
Sig Hecker: Of all the spy satellites. So a lot of people say well, that shows how bad, you know, our intel agencies are. It doesn’t. It shows how easy it is to build those centrifuge facilities and hide them.
Since Hecker’s last visit that blue roofed building which held 2,000 centrifuges has doubled in size and it is almost certainly not the only uranium enrichment plant in North Korea.
David Albright: They went out and decided that “now we’re going to buy enough materials, equipment to build 8,000 centrifuges, 10,000 centrifuges.”
David Martin: But, when they go out on the market to buy that much material does that become evident?
David Albright: Yes in a sense it was a smoking gun that, that North Korea was trying to scale up its gas centrifuge program.
Last year U.S. Intelligence estimated North Korea could have enough bomb-grade material for as many as 60 weapons, an estimate considerably higher than Albright’s who believes those centrifuges break down a lot.
David Martin: What’s your estimate of the number of nuclear weapons that North Korea has?
David Albright: 13 to 30 nuclear weapons as of the end of 2016.
Albright now estimates that by the end of 2017, North Korea had between 15 and 35 nuclear weapons. That’s a wide range of uncertainty. How can the U.S. be sure North Korea has dismantled all its nuclear weapons if it doesn’t know how many they have to begin with?
Sig Hecker: Whenever you make a guess as to how much plutonium, highly enriched uranium, or how many bombs they have, is because of the highly enriched uranium and the fact that you can hide it, we simply don’t know. We have great uncertainty and even less what I call observability, you know, do we know that it’s operating? Do we know where it is? We don’t know.
North Korea has already taken some first steps toward halting its nuclear program. But to eliminate it Kim Jong Un will have to reveal all the secret locations he has been hiding from the U.S. And even then, Sig Hecker estimates it would take 10 years to negotiate and then dismantle North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.