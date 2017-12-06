Silence Breakers Got Time Magazine Talking

Time Magazine has named it’s “Person of the Year” for 2017. It has chosen the collective group known as the “silence breakers.” Their movement really took off with the hashtag: Me Too. This started with the scandal involving Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and spread like wildfire as more and more people came forward to say they were victims of sexual harassment or assault.

What do you think? Was this a good choice? If not, which one would be better? We’d love your take on this.

Rebecca

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/2017/12/06/times-person-year-silence-breakers-speaking-out-against-sexual-harassment/926184001/