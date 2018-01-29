Show Some Puppy Love With Some Puppy Blood

Portland, Ore. — Does your dog want to be a superhero? Dove Lewis is looking for dog blood donors.

Just like people, dogs need blood transfusions for a number of reasons, “Cancer, Rat Poison, Trauma, Bleeding issues,” says Critical Care Specialist Lahdan Mohammed Zaday.

Dove Lewis tells us they still need about 40 donors.

“We’re looking for young healthy, larger dogs”

Zaday says the appointment takes about 5 to 10 minutes. Here’s how it works, you dog lies down on a padded table while they collect about a pint of blood. They don’t use any sedatives so your dog needs to be calm, friendly, and be able to sit still for awhile.

Click here to sign your dog up today!