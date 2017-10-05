Should We Keep Paying Former Presidents?

Ex Presidents make a lot of money. Millions upon millions of dollars for book deals, speeches, and luncheons. So why do we as tax payers still prop up their bank accounts?

A Senate committee yesterday approved a bill to reduce their salaries that are funded by average Americans like you and I. Currently, they receive around $207,000 a year, not to mention their secret service details and other perks. Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst, sponsor of the Senate legislation, said in a statement. “It is ridiculous to continue asking taxpayers to help foot the bill for former presidents’ perks at a time when they already rake in millions of dollars from book deals, speaking engagements, and more.”

Just two years ago, President Barack Obama vetoed similar legislation, surprise, surprise.

Ernst’s proposal would cap their salaries at $200,000 per year, with adjustments for cost of living increases.

I think we should support our former Presidents, keep them safe and secure, but I don’t think your tax dollars need to keep padding their bank accounts.

