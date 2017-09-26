Should South Korea Go “Nuclear”?

South Korea wants to go nuclear! Should they be allowed to?

A few months ago the country never would have considered the need or want for a nuclear weapon. In fact, they’ve largely been against it. But thanks to the little man running around screaming in North Korea, the South Koreans are considering their nuclear option.

While the President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, still is against creating a nuclear weapon, a recent poll found that 60% of the people in the country support it.

But there are more factors than just what the citizens want. There are concerns that if South Korea became a nuclear power, China might put sanctions on the country. Their nuclear power could put them at odds with the country who is one of their largest trading partners.

So what should South Korea do? Take steps to further protect themselves, and risk sanctions? Or move forward on a nuclear program?

