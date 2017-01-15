Shots Fired During Break-In

King City, Oregon – Washington County Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly kicked in the front door of his child’s mother’s house, and smashed three of her car windows on Fischer Road in King City. The mom then grabbed a gun and fired a shot, causing him to flee. Washington County says the suspect is 40 year old Louis Jarvis Junior, and he broke into the home because he was upset over custody issues.

Officers say Jarvis is driving a gray or tan Chevy Pickup made in the 2000’s. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police.