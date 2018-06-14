Shots Fired At Cars Near Sea Tac Airport
By Pat Boyle
|
Jun 14, 2018 @ 8:30 AM

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say four cars were hit by gunfire on a state highway near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The Washington State Patrol says no one was hurt in the Wednesday afternoon incident on State Route 509 near the south side of the airport.

The patrol says additional shots may have been fired since the initial incident.

Multiple agencies were searching for the shooter.

Authorities closed the highway for several hours at 160th Street. People were being asked to avoid the area

