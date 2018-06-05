Short End Of The Stick?
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 7:21 AM
Courtesy of Lissa Feldman FB Page

Grant High School’s softball coach is frustrated because they’re not getting a softball field as part of the Grant school rebuild in Northeast Portland.  Some see this as a Title IX violation.  Jim Ferretti has more (below).  What do you think?

 

