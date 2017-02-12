Shop Evacuated by Couple’s Threats

Portland, Oregon – A man and his wife walked in to a Sellwood Starbucks on Saturday, and demanded that everyone leave before anything bad happened. After employees got everyone out, Portland Police showed up and talked to Rodney Smith and Lisa Greer at the shop on Southeast Milwuakie. The couple later surrendered peacefully, and no one is injured.
Earlier this year, the same couple demanded that a Safeway in Jantzen Beach be evacuated earlier. Police say the couple is mentally ill.

